Imran Khan On a Wrong Path

In my previous column, I have discussed in great detail the system of meritocracy in the Pakistan Army. Every officer who reaches the rank of General is equally competent to lead one of the best armies in the world. It doesn’t mean that the General who fails to become the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) lacks the ability or training. It is quite natural that every General wants to become the COAS but only one person can get the chance to reach the coveted office to lead the largest army in the Islamic World. It is a great honour for the man who reaches the highest rank of his career. Unfortunately, Imran Khan is trying to make controversial the appointment of COAS by giving highly condemnable statements. He is showing his utter frustration since the day he was ousted from the office of Prime Minister through a democratic move made in the parliament. He is repeatedly criticizing the Pakistan Army without any reason while favouring the agenda of enemy forces. Imran Khan continued talking about raising the finger at the same army during his 126-day-long sit-in that he staged in Islamabad in 2014. It is still fresh in our minds that Imran Khan used to deliver his speeches from his container and he assured his supporters that the ‘umpire’ would raise his finger soon. He gave the ‘good’ news to his supporters after meeting with then COAS Gen Raheel Sharif that the ‘umpire’ has raised his finger. Imran Khan didn’t have any issue with the establishment of that time because he believed that he had its support to oust the government of that time. The Pakistan Army was acceptable to Imran Khan in the form of ‘umpires’ at that time as he believed that he enjoyed its support.

Mr Khan should use his energies to make a comeback to the power corridors through a political struggle instead of criticizing the Pakistan Army.

We all know that the same establishment was acceptable for Imran Khan until he needed his party’s MNAs and allies in the parliament. He started criticizing the establishment when he lost the majority in the parliament and was removed from his office through a vote of no-confidence against him. It seems that he is still not digesting the reality that he was the only Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who was removed by the parliament as a result of the no-trust motion against him. Imran Khan isn’t accepting this truth and living in a state of continuous denial. The story is very much simple: the establishment refused Imran Khan for managing his political opponents and categorically conveyed him to handle his political matters on his own. He failed to continue his majority in the parliament and lost the government as a result of a democratic movement of the opposition. The establishment or Pakistan Army had no role in that whole episode but Imran Khan is still not accepting his political defeat. Just recently, he advised his supporters not to feel threatened if received calls from the ‘unknown’ numbers but rather threaten them in the same tone. If Imran Khan is brave enough and speaks the truth, then he should narrate the whole reality. It is better that he should tell the nation about that ‘umpire’ he used to talk about during his sit-in days. He should show some courage and tell the nation who convinced the smaller parties to become the allies that helped him form the government. The allies were good till they supported Imran Khan but they also suddenly became ‘traitors’ when they left him and his government collapsed. All is good if the establishment continues to obey the orders of Imran Khan. The establishment becomes bad in the eyes of Imran Khan if it declares to act as neutral and unbiased in the political process.

It is good for Imran Khan not to involve the Pakistan Army in political affairs only for his petty politics. He is inciting his supporters against the Pakistan Army in his public rallies. Not a single patriotic Pakistani can even think of it as it is the agenda of the enemy forces to defame our institutions who are the guarantors of our national security. It doesn’t suit any political leader to point fingers at the credibility of our armed forces as it is against the national interest of Pakistan. The game of power is always short-lived as no one is here to rule forever. History remembers only those politicians who give relief to the public instead of endangering their lives through chaos and instability. Imran Khan is living in a fool’s paradise that he is the most popular leader of Pakistan and therefore he can do anything. It is a matter of fact that many leaders were more popular than Imran Khan, but they are now part of history only. Therefore, Imran Khan should use his energies to make a comeback to the power corridors through a political struggle instead of criticizing the Pakistan Army. He shouldn’t be worried about the next COAS as it is a routine procedure defined in the constitution of Pakistan. The best General will lead the largest army in the Islamic World and it shouldn’t be the concern of Imran Khan.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.