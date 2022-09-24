Balochistan floods claim 12 more lives

Quetta: Balochistan’s death number amid floods reached 322 with 12 more dead, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to the PDMA, over 500,000 cattle and livestock have been dead, and 185,000 homes have been damaged amid the calamity. 65,000 homes were completely demolished while 120,000 were partially damaged, the PDMA told.

103 dams have also been damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province while crops on over 900,000 acres of land were also damaged. 2,198 km of roads and 22 bridges have also been damaged amid the calamity.

On September 15, after five more people lost their lives including two men and three children today, the death toll in devastating floods in Balochistan parts has risen to 299.

