Wawrinka stuns Medvedev to reach Metz quarters

METZ: Stan Wawrinka produced an impressive display to beat former world number one Daniil Medvedev for his first top-10 win since 2020 in Metz on Thursday. The three-time Grand Slam champion, currently ranked 284th in the world after injury problems, missed a match point in the second set before winning 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals. Wawrinka came through two rounds of qualifying to make the main draw of the ATP event and has now won four straight matches. Top seed Medvedev hit back in a dramatic second-set tie-break in a topsy-turvy contest. Wawrinka saw two break points for a 4-0 lead in the decider come and go before being pegged back to 3-3. But the 37-year-old held his nerve and broke again, completing the victory on his third match point. Wawrinka will next face Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in his first ATP quarter-final since January 2021. Earlier Thursday, second seed Hubert Hurkacz ended former US Open champion Dominic Thiem’s run with a 6-3, 6-4 success.