Hrithik Roshan loves Mahira’s look as Mukkho

Bilal Lashari’s much-awaited directorial, The Legend of Maula Jatt, has fans and the entire Pakistani entertainment industry equally excited.

The film has already found a fanbase, not just in Pakistan, but across the border as well. The makers have been revealing the posters of their star-studded cast for the last few days.

Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malick took to social media and shared their looks from the upcoming film. Many took to social media and praised the actors for nailing the brief. From the looks of it, the cast seemingly got under the character’s skin.

Mahira’s poster, however, seems to have received much applause. The likes of Asim Raza, Sohai Ali Abro, Sanam Saeed, Sanam Jung, Ayesha Omar, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Nabeel Qureshi and Imran Abbas among others took to social media and commented on her post. However, there was one comment that caught everyone’s attention and it was of Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan.

The War star took to Mahira’s Instagram post and penned, “Love this.” The Verna actor, who will be essaying the role of Mukkho, had earlier shared in an interview that she is looking forward to reuniting with Fawad onscreen after years. “Yes, I am super thrilled about Maula Jatt, which is a Punjabi film and I unite with Fawad Khan after Humsafar.”

The two are coming together after six years and she is already feeling the pressure. “We are expected to create the same magic like Humsafar, but the two projects – Maula Jatt and Humsafar are totally different,” she had revealed. The Legend of Maula Jatt releases on October 13.