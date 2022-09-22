Islamabad: FIA: Cyber Crime increases 83% in Pakistan. 27th meeting of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held on Wednesday, 21st September, 2022 at the Parliament House Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MNA. The committee directed Federal Investigation Agency to present proposals in the next meeting for improving its cyber wing performance.

Pakistan telecommunication Authority and Federal Investigation Agency briefed on increasing Cybercrime rates, 83% in Pakistan within 3 years. The members of the committee expressed concern on the rise of cybercrime complaints.

The rise in propaganda propagation against journalists, politicians and institutions on social media is concerning. Harassment and bullying of family members of elected representative on social media are also increasing with time.

Members of the Committee expressed serious concern on the huge Rise of cybercrime Complaints during the last three 3 years. The panel criticized the process of registration of complaints, shortage of competent staff to handle registered complaints, and shortage of latest equipment for further investigation of the registered complaints.

Committee recommended that the Federal Government take immediate steps to appoint permanent, competent and experienced officers in the Cyber Crime wing. Also, they should provide all necessary resources to this important National Institution.