

Shahzad Malik MD Master Group has led many initiatives. Owing to his solid commitment to giving back to society, he has introduced many CSR initiatives. Taking a step towards women empowerment, Shahzad Malik MD Master Group came up with the idea of “Women of strength” for a society like Pakistan, which has gender prejudices and cultural constraints that prevent women from having adequate opportunities to demonstrate their real potential.



He came up with this idea because he saw that Pakistan was lacking in this area. As per Mr. Shahzad Malik, MD Master MoltyFoam, the women in Pakistan do not have access to the same possibilities as men, so he came up with this idea to address this issue. As a consequence of his observation that women in Pakistan do not have access to the same possibilities that are accessible to males, Master MoltyFoam designed this idea to fix this issue. This inkling was produced as a solution to gender inequality.



He believes that in a country such as Pakistan, having “strong women” is absolutely necessary. In the initiative, the collection of the previously untold experiences of a variety of courageous women was made for the purpose of this project. These women had established new standards within their respective fields, questioned the stereotypical way of thinking, and encouraged other Pakistani women to realize their true potential. Through the completion of this project, the participants hoped to be able to aid their fellow Pakistani women in recognizing their full potential and achieving their goals.



Through another one of his initiative, “Beti Bojh Nahin” Master Group has supported empowering women to make their own living. Master MoltyFoam met this task by training the hardworking females. This training helped women achieve self-sufficiency and socio-economic autonomy. Master MoltyFoam financed their weddings to endorse that “Beti Bojh Nahi.” Master MoltyFoam wanted to discover disadvantaged yet industrious young ladies who couldn’t afford marriages. All 100 households were run by their daughters. Those girls shared how poverty and cultural demands on marriage had hurt them. Under “Beti bojh nahi,” Master MoltyFoam took care of these households’ daughter marriages. Master MoltyFoam’s initiative assisted hundreds of families and spread the message of love and compassion. Daughters are now widely considered a household’s cornerstone; they contribute to society’s progress and hold a nation’s future.



