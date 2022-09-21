Pakistan floods a ‘window into our future’: UNGA

The President of 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi said Tuesday that devastation left behind by the unprecedented foods in Pakistan “can be a window into our future.” “I stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, where devastating floods washed away hundreds of villages,” he told the 193-member’s Assembly at the start of its high-level debate. “You have seen the heart-wrenching scenes of devastation: this can be a window into our future,” President Korosi said, while noting that solutions exist to counter the adverse impacts of climate change. “These (solutions) are rooted in the advancements we have made in science cooperation and climate diplomacy, he said, but asked,”we have to put them in practice.”

The world, he said, needs solutions through solidarity, sustainability and science, while pointing out that over 300 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian aid and protection – a 10 percent rise since January. Driven by climate change, the UNGA president said, COVID-19 and conflict, global hunger has reached alarming level, noting that in the last six months, food and energy inflation have pushed at least 70 million people into poverty. “We live, it seems, in a permanent state of humanitarian emergency,” he added. After this high-level week, the president said, he plans to launch a series of consultations with the scientific community, asking them for help in this regard. “Bringing knowledge from microscopes to microphones.”