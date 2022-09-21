An international competition and exchange program

By Iqra Fatima

ICT Competition Winner Team 1

The Huawei ICT Competition 2021-2022 Global Final in Shenzhen drew to a close on June 25. This year marked the sixth Huawei ICT Competition, which included three competitions – Practice, Innovation and Industry . After making it through the national and regional competitions, my team, ‘Pakistan Team 1 in the Network Category of the practice competition.

The innovation competition focused on the participants’ comprehensive capabilities. The competition adopted the network evaluation mechanism. Participants were required to design works or solutions with commercial and social benefits by using new ICT such as AI, IOT, big data, and Cloud.

TheHuawei ICT Competition is an excellent initiative started by the company. It provides equal opportunities for students to showcase and improve their skills irrespective of which city, university or country they originate from, without any discrimination .Speaking from personal experience, the Huawei ICT Competition has been a platform where I could can learn, excel, gain experience, reinforce my team building skillsand instilled a sense of leadership that I didn’t know I had, until I took part in the competition .One of the countless things that I learned and experienced throughout my journey was learning how to communicate, interact and gain knowledge from people from all walks of life. After qualifying from one stage to the next, my motivation and drive increased manifold which made it easy . Being the only girl in my team, it was amazing to be able to represent Pakistan at an international level. To honor our win in the Middle East regional final . After winning the Global finals, Huawei also organized an award ceremony to highlight our team and achievements.

I would like to thank my fellow team mates, Bhagchand Meghwar, Sateesh Kumar and our mentor, Dr. Faheem Khuhawar for their unconditional support, and Huawei Pakistan for providing such an incredible platform It was a pleasure to be able to play a part in continuing Pakistan’s streak of attaining top positions in the competition since 2019.