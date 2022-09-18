Imported govt miserably failed in delivering public services: Cheema

Adviser on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema in a statement on abolishing the corruption cases by the PDM gang under the NAB Amendment Bill 2022 said that the imported government miserably failed in delivering public service while on the other hand took a lead in getting NRO. The results of their desired accountability have started coming to surface under the NRO 2. The mission has formally been launched to do away with their cases by coming into power under a conspiracy.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the Accountability Courts returned more than 50 corruption references. The whole corrupt PDM leadership including the Sharif Brothers, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senator Saleem Mandviwala have been given a clean chit. He further stated that the imported government has put the national economy at the verge of disaster in the last four months adding that the economic survey has fully exposed the performance of the incumbent incompetent government. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the tenure of PTI was the best tenure with regard to economic progress in the country while all the economic indicators are rapidly facing recession nowadays. The economic growth was at 6% during the PTI tenure while it stands at 2% now. The petrol prices increased 57%, diesel prices increased 71% while the electricity prices increased 125% and with the 45% increase in the prices of edibles deprived the poor people of taking food items as well.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema highlighted that the PTI came into power with the mission to provide an equal justice to the powerful and the weak but the PDM gang has unfortunately imposed a law of the jungle in the country.