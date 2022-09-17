English team enjoys Pakistani food in Karachi ahead of series

England cricket team has been enjoying delicious Pakistani food on their visit to the country for the upcoming seven-match T20I series. The team visited Pakistan after a 17-year hiatus for the bilateral series. The English players are keeping fans updated with their activities by uploading pictures and videos on their social media accounts. The players could be seen enjoying Pakistani cuisine as well as foreign food. The guests also liked naan (bread). They could also be seen making their own coffee and playing golf. The team will visit the National Stadium for their practice session before the series. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.