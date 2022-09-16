Iranian woman brain dead after arrest. A 22-year-old Iranian girl named Mahsa Amini is in a coma. Her arrest from Iran’s capital Tehran was violent. The police reportedly beat her.

The police told Iranian media that Mahsa Amini suffered a heart attack during her arrest by the moral police. Police denied reports that the arrest was violent.

According to reports, the young girl is originally from Saqqez in Kurdistan province. She was going to visit her relatives with her family in Tehran. Police took her in custody on Tuesday evening for not wearing Hijab (covering her head) by hijab enforcement officers.

Amini was not feeling well. She had symptoms similar to concussion during the process of taking her to the Vozara detention center. In the detention center, the morality police take all those arrested across the capital Tehran.

Mahsa’s brother was with her when police took her into custody. The officers took her to Vozara street detentions center for a “briefing class”. The police told her brother that they will release her after an hour.

Her uncle said on Thursday that his niece’s heart was not functioning properly. Also, her kidneys had failed. In addition, her doctors told the family that they cannot do anything for her.

In recent months the government and security agencies have intensified their efforts to pressure women into abiding by the hijab laws and several rounds of anti-hijab civil disobedience campaigns have followed.

Patrols by ‘morality police’ have increased on the streets and videos of violent arrests of women and girls as well as confrontations between people and hijab enforcers.

Hijab, which was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution, is considered a red line for Iran’s theocratic rulers. Women who break the strict dress code risk being harassed and arrested by Iran’s morality police.

The dress code for women to follow in public places is “covering hair, long and loose-fitting clothes”.

Amini’s story has sparked outrage on social media, both from inside and outside Iran.