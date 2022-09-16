PML-Q enjoys ideal partnership with PTI in Punjab: Pervaiz Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a special meeting pertaining to jail reforms at CMO today in which various proposals and recommendations were being submitted for the welfare of the prisoners being detained in the prisons. CM sought a comprehensive plan within seven days with regard to the jail reforms. CM while chairing the meeting said that the prisoners who give better performance during attaining their education will be given remission in their punishments.

Meanwhile. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fixed property transfer at one percent across the province.

In a statement, he said that the revenue of the Punjab government will increase a lot adding that this decision has been taken in the best public interest. There will be an increase in registries across the province and our initiative aims to give relief to the people. This initiative will also promote the construction industry while creating immense employment opportunities, he stated.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was attended by SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary Finance Iftikhar Amjad.

Punjab assembly members Malik Muhammad Anwar and Malik Jamshed Altaf met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and development projects.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said that he believes in action, instead of hollow claims. People still remember welfare work done in my previous tenure as I laid new institutions, instead of personal projections, which are yielding results today. Whenever Allah Almighty gave us an opportunity, we served the people selflessly. While on the other hand, the opponents always indulged in hatching conspiracies, he lamented.

The 13-party PDM coalition has ruined the country in a few months as this cabal is unable to manage affairs nor the economy is being managed by them. Imran Khan, alone, has reduced the paper lions of 13 parties to zero, he said. There is an ideal partnership with the PTI in Punjab. The work of the opposition is to do propaganda and they will keep doing it. We are doing welfare work with Imran Khan and will continue to do it, he concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi appreciated the efforts of Hiba Fawad, a member of the prison reforms committee, for the rights of women prisoners and juvenile offenders during a meeting on prison reforms and praised her performance. She has done valuable work regarding the provision of human rights. I appreciate and pay tribute to her suggestions regarding reforms for imprisoned women and juvenile offenders, he commented. She is working hard and passionately for the protection of their rights; he further said and expressed good wishes for her.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the nation celebrates democracy day by remembering the saying of Quaid-e-Azam that no one in the world is more democratic in their religion than Muslims.

In his message, the CM reiterated that democracy means the government of the people, by the people and for the people. Democracy is the most sustainable means of promoting peace, prosperity and security; he stated and added that we best protect human rights, fundamental freedoms and societal equality through a democratic system.

Parvaiz Elahi remarked that the real spirit of democracy is to fulfil the needs of the people. The primary responsibility of democratic institutions is to ensure the establishment of a free, fair and impartial society, he declared. Democracy is strengthened only by involving all stakeholders in the democratic process; he further commented and concluded that democracy is the only acceptable form of government and a guarantor of equal rights.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of cricket umpire Asad Rauf and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. Parvaiz Elahi said that the late Asad Rauf had a unique place in umpiring. He prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Motorway M2, Sukheke and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He directed that legal action be taken against the driver responsible for the accident and sought a report about the accident.