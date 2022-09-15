NBP stall attracts Chinese financial institutions in Beijing

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) booth set up in Shougang Park, at China International Fair for Trade-in-Services 2022, to introduce its services to the Chinese small and medium enterprises (SMEs), state-owned enterprises (SoEs), traders and ongoing cooperation with Chinese financial institutions attracted many visitors, said Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, Chief Representative of NBP in China.

The China International Fair for Trade-in-Services 2022 was last week concluded at the National Convention Center and Shougang Park Beijing. Talking to China Economic Net, Shaikh Muhammad Shariq said that during the fair, co-events such as China International Finance Annual Forum and the High-Quality Development of Insurance Forum 2022 helped investors learn more about the Chinese financial sector. “This is the first opportunity for us to set-up booth to promote NBP services to Chinese and international participants, which has provided a huge platform for the Pakistani banking secto to deepen cooperation,” he added.

“The financial sector has to play an active role to promote bilateral trade between China and Pakistan, which has seen significant growth during recent years. In order to further promote trade, NBP always played a vital role by increasing cooperation, not only in the trade sector but also in M&As, investments and other avenues”, he mentioned. Shaikh Muhammad Shariq said that CIFTIS has developed into a promotional platform for the opening and innovation of the Chinese financial industry, helped many explore the foremost fields of international finance.

He said that in Shougang Park not only did NBP participate, but also many Pakistani exhibitors displayed Pakistani products which attracted a lot of Chinese and international participants and visitors.