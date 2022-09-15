Govt ‘using religion to fan hatred’: PTI

Lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Latif and the government for spreading “religious hatred” in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Wednesday said that an attempt is being made to make former prime minister Imran Khan a controversial personality by using religion. “PML-N is running an organised and planned campaign to make Imran Khan controversial [for the people],” former religious affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri said at a press conference in Islamabad, alongside fellow PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Iftikhar Durrani. “I joined Imran Khan’s party after being impressed by his religious views. He is the only leader in the Islamic world who roams around barefoot on the streets of Madina such is his devotion to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he said while defending the PTI chief. He said that Imran has fought for the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH) on all forums including the UN and OIC, adding that those involved in hurling accusations are only playing to the gallery. “This is a very dangerous game… it will divide people and create chaos,” he added. His comments came hours after PML-N leader Javed Latif, in a press conference, accused the PTI chief of “attacking the basic principles of Islam” by “supporting” the Ahmediyya community during his tenure.

“When Imran made the Naya Pakistan, units of Qadianis became active in Karachi Did Imran not give interviews to the foreign media in which he said that Qadianis will be given religious freedom,” Latif said. Similarly, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said that Latif’s statements were aimed at instigating religious hatred among the people.

“This is condemnable.” Imran, he said, was currently at the height of his popularity. “PTI is the only party which signifies unity today because it has members from all religious sects and cultures,” he said. “Today, we are here to tell you that when we were in the government, and even today, you have seen our work for upholding Islam and the Prophet (PBUH),” Qaiser added.

Meanwhile, former federal minister Iftikhar Durrani said that the government was violating the National Action Plan and Constitution by spreading “religious hatred”. “Today, the incumbent government is complicit in this crime through Javed Latif. I seriously condemn it. The foundation of the PML-N is based on dictatorship they have never fought any battle through democracy.