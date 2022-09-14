PIA raises student discounts on flights between Pakistan and China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased student discounts from 10% to 15% and added an additional 7% surcharge discount, for a total discount of around 22% on flights between Pakistan and China.

Additionally, the national flag carrier increased the student luggage allowance to 80 kilogrammes, an official of the airline informed.

At present, PIA is operating two weekly flights on the Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes. Students who are returning to China or intend to return to their home country after finishing their education can take advantage of the discount.

Many Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities and stranded in Pakistan following COVID-19 travel restrictions have started arriving in China to join off-line classes.

On June 20, a special PIA flight brought the first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian, China. These students were stuck in the motherland because of COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning here that PIA has resumed its passenger flights between Pakistan and China after nearly six months as the airports in Xian and Beijing closed to international flights in the wake of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani researcher, said that the discount would greatly facilitate Pakistani students travelling on various routes between Pakistan and China.