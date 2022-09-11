Jane Fonda shares her non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis

Jane Fonda has received a new cancer diagnosis. The Grace and Frankie star shared on Sept. 2 that she is battling non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is going through chemotherapy treatments. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” Fonda, 84, wrote on Instagram, later adding, “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well.”

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a cancer that begins in white blood cells and it affects the lymph system, which is part of the immune system, according to cancer.org.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me,” Fonda reflected. “One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age –almost 85– definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.” Noting that “we’re living through the most consequential time in human history,” she said that she will not “allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can” in the world.

Fonda previously had a tumour removed in 2010 following a breast cancer diagnosis, and also got a cancer removed from her lip about four years ago. “I’ve had a lot of cancer,” she told Vogue in 2019. “I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon.”

However, she explained in her Sept. 2 post that her latest health concerns will not “interfere with my climate activism” or other advocacy. In fact, she used her diagnosis to spread awareness for both climate change and health insurance obstacles.

“I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments,” she wrote. “I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.” Fonda continued, “We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

The Oscar winner said she hopes to keep building her Fire Drill Fridays movement and “finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

Fonda ended by saying, “The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”