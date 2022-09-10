The next level

PTI chairman Imran Khan alleged on Friday that the “imported government and its handlers” were working on a “minus one formula”. In a tweet on Friday, the ex-premier said: “Our Gujranwala jalsa will be last of our present phase of Haqiqi Azadi Movement. I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa.”

He added that the imported government and its handlers “are so petrified that the nation is standing firmly behind PTI that they are desperately moving on Minus 1 formula”.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan claimed that the government wants to announce elections after disqualifying him [Imran]. While giving interview to a private TV channel, the PTI chairman said that he wanted to tell the decision-makers that the situation would become uncontrollable if the situation remains like this. He further said that disqualifying him is not the solution to the problem, but free and transparent elections is the only solution to problems. He further said that looters have been brought to rule the country. Slamming the coalition government, Imran termed the government as ‘weak’ and said that the PDM government has been exposed. The PTI chairman further said that the coalition government actually came to control inflation but today the country is experiencing record inflation. Imran Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif’s performance has also come before everyone. Imran criticized the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bigwigs and said that the Zardari mafia has done injustice to the people of Sindh. Ahead of Imran’s statement, PTI leader Asad Umar urged the nation to take to the streets on Saturday evening in an expression of solidarity toward the PTI chairman. Imran’s statement comes a day after the Islamabad High Court decided to indict him in contempt proceedings over his diatribe at a rally in Islamabad last month against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry -who had approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in a sedition case.Recently, in his rallies, the PTI chief has alleged that attempts were being made to “push him against the wall”. Last week, Imran accused PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari of wanting to “appoint an army chief of their choice” in November to save their skin in corruption cases. His comments drew ire from both the army and the government. Most recently, he alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to topple the PTI government in Punjab. Imran said that “Mr X and Mr Y” were threatening his party members to accept bribes.