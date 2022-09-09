Islamabad: Man commits suicide after killing two women. A man shot his sister-in-law and his cousin over a domestic dispute on Thursday. After killing the two, he returned home and shot himself to death. According to Kalar Syedan police, Rashid Noor had moved abroad after losing his job and also divorced his wife over domestic issues a year ago.

The 2 deceased Shahnaz Bibi and Zeenat Begum were residents of Sehwat Kaliyal, a village in Kalar Syedan.

Mohammad Faizan, son-in-law of one of the deceased told police that his grandmothers were sleeping on their beds in their home when the suspect carrying a knife and a rifle, entered inside and shot Zeenat Bibi and then he targeted Shahnaz Akhtar.

He said as Shahnaz attempted to save Zeenat, the suspect stabbed her. When she tried to run away, he shot her too. The complainant said that the suspect escaped from the scene after killing his two cousins.

He said afterward, that the suspect went back home and shot himself. Police and the complainant said that the motive behind the double murder was a family dispute.

DSP Kahuta Tahir Sikandar and SHO Kallar Syedan Sultan Qamar reached the spot and after collecting evidence, the bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Furthermore, Rawalpindi CPO took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Saddar Ahmed Zunair Cheema. Police said that the murders took place over domestic disputes and grudges. They added that they were looking into the case from all aspects.