This is how King Charles notes will replace Queen

The measures to be taken to replace the image of Queen Elizabeth on banknotes with that of King Charles have been disclosed by the Bank of England.

Even though the plan’s official announcement won’t be made for 10 days after the king passes away, it’s anticipated that the current notes will still be accepted as legal cash.

Later, the Royal Mint advisory council will submit its suggestions for the new coins for the royal family’s consideration.

Charles and Chancellor will then concur on the chosen design.

“I learned of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing with great grief,” stated governor Andrew Bailey.

“On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“For most of us, she is the only head of state we have ever known, and will be remembered as an inspirational figure for our country and the Commonwealth.”

New currency will distribute across the nation while the old one will be functional until worn out.