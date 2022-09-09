Kajol to feature in Indian adaptation of ‘The Good Wife’

Actress Kajol will be making a comeback after a long with an OTT show The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation to an American TV series featuring Julianna Margulies.

The actress shared a thirty-seconds snippet on her Instagram handle which read: ‘Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka- a fight of #TheGoodWife#HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon only on @DisneyPlusHS’.

American show The Good Wife focused on the life of a woman named Alicia Florrick whose politician husband has been caught up in a sex scandal. The show also had other cases which were solved on an episodic basis.

Kajol seems excited to work for an OTT project. Prior to this, the Dilwale actress made a statement saying: “Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing. And. after following cool shows like Rudra and Arya, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

Meanwhile, Kajol also has Salaam Venky opposite Ahana Kumar and Vishal Jethwa in the pipeline.