Samsung’s new mouse will run away if you overwork

Samsung has launched the concept of a device exclusively designed to prevent overworking.

The electronics company has come up with a new computer mouse that isn’t a typical mouse but has been exclusively designed to stop people from overworking.

The mouse, known as the Samsung Balance Mouse, tends to run away from the desk when you start working a lot, reported India Today.

The Samsung Balance Mouse is featured in a video posted on Samsung’s Korean YouTube channel.

Samsung’s mouse not only works like a ‘real mouse’ but also looks like one. However, it is unavailable in the market yet as currently, as the mouse is still a concept.

The price of this device has not been disclosed yet.