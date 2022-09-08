Seminar on ‘Young Media Professionals for Pakistan’ concludes

ISLAMABAD: The “Seminar on Young Media Professionals for Pakistan” hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China in collaboration with China Radio and TV Corp for International Techno-Economic Cooperation（CRTV）has successfully completed.

He Dongbo, deputy general manager of CRTV, attended the closing ceremony and delivered a speech. Pakistani journalists who participated in the seminar including Muhammad Mudassar and Jawad Ahmed form INP-WealthPK, Zawar Hussain and Sadia Khan also spoke at the closing ceremony. All the participants of the seminar expressed keen interest in the latest industry technology and the Chinese traditional culture. At the same time, both China and Pakistan explained the friendship between the two countries, which is more precious than gold and will continue to deepen.

The seminar, which started on August 18 and lasted for 21 days in total, was attended by 20 journalists from various media outlets in Pakistan, which effectively promoted the industrial exchanges between China and Pakistan in new media technologies and media development directions.

Pakistan has been recently hit by floods. He Dongbo, deputy general manager of CRTV, expressed his deep sympathies to Pakistan. At present, China is donating to Pakistan in terms of funds, materials, and other aspects. “We look forward to the recovery of the affected Pakistani people from the floods as soon as possible,” he said.

During the training, courses such as “construction of emergency broadcasting system” and “how to improve the coverage rate of radio and television signals in remote mountain areas”, were held which have a targeted effect on how to conduct emergency communication in case of sudden disasters

In addition to the exchanges in the frontier radio and television media field, Yang Jie, chairman of Henan Calligrapher’s Association of China, was specially invited to give a lecture on “great beauty – Chinese calligraphy” and wrote two precious works for Pakistani friends on the spot.

Master Xu Huaixi, a famous Chinese ceramic master, inheritor of Chinese intangible cultural heritage, and inheritor of Shouzhou kiln, was invited to explain the essence of Chinese ceramic culture and display many exquisite works of Shouzhou kiln.

Qian Xiangfen, a master of Chinese Purple clay culture and arts, gave us the course “the charm of Purple clay culture and art” and displayed many of Qian Xiangfen’s proud works.

Professor Gan Qingqiong, a famous painter from the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University, was invited to give the course “ancient, broad and profound Chinese painting”, which explained the principle of Chinese painting from a macro perspective, and presented three exquisite paintings to Pakistani participants.

The courses of Chinese traditional culture taught by the masters have been highly praised by everyone, which have effectively promoted the cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan and enhanced the profound friendship between the two countries.