Pakistan German Future Summit held in Berlin

An event titled ‘Pakistan German Future Summit’ was organized in Berlin to promote connections and collaboration between Pakistani startups and German companies. The event was organized by Ejad Labs, a Pakistani tech based company, in collaboration with German Trade and Investment Company and the German Emirates Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, according to press note issued by Pakistan’s embassy in Berlin, Germany.

A special feature of the event was awareness about tech employment opportunities for Pakistani women and business tie-ups of Pakistan’s small and medium-sized companies with German companies. Pakistan Ambassador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal specially attended the event and appreciated the efforts of the youth. He reiterated his determination that the Embassy would further promote this effort and cultivate Pak-German relations in this dimension as, this would not only the enable the talented youth of Pakistan to become an active part of the business ecosystem of Germany, but it would also help addressing the current manpower issues faced by Germany. A large number of Pakistani and German technologists and youths attended the event and hailed it as a welcome step towards further nurturing bilateral relations.