Ten Guinea security force members injured in clashes

Ten members of Guinea’s security forces were injured in clashes with protesters in the suburbs of Conakry, on the first anniversary of a military coup, the security ministry said. On 5 September 2021, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya and his special forces overthrew the head of state Alpha Conde, before being sworn in as president. The junta has promised to hand over power to elected civilians within three years. The unauthorised protests Monday were called by the West African nation’s leading opposition movement, the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), to denounce the junta’s unilateral management of the transition and the repression of public protest. The demonstrators clashed with security forces on the main Route Le Prince, a frequent scene of confrontations in Conakry. The security ministry, in a statement seen Tuesday, said four among the 10 members of the security forces were seriously injured. It added several demonstrators “were arrested for disturbing public order”. The FNDC, in a statement Tuesday, denounced the use of “weapons of war to maintain order” along with “numerous cases of gunshot wounds” and “cases of arbitrary arrest of many citizens and pro-democracy activists”.