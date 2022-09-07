Mehwish grilled for her obsession with Bollywood

Pakistani film and television actor Shamoon Abbasi indirectly hit back at Mehwish Hayat after her tweet where she showed her dismay at Bollywood celebrities for not talking about victims of devastating floods in Pakistan. Shamoon – known for his candid nature – spoke his heart out this time too. Although he did not take Mehwish Hayat’s name in his tweet. Ostensibly, it was directed at her. The actor wrote in the tweet, “I don’t understand why Pakistani celebrities and entertainment pages want Bollywood actors to talk about our devastating situation regarding the floods in Pakistan.” He questioned, “Why does it matter so much what is this obsession about Bollywood that we can’t leave them alone and focus on pak.”