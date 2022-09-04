Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, September 05, 2022


Gigi leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans

Staff Report

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who keeps her fans on their toes with her gorgeous snaps and videos, took everyone’s breath away with her ravishing look in a white t-shirt in New York City on Friday.

The fashionista left onlookers in awe with her incredible physique in a short-sleeved white t-shirt and light wash baggy jeans as she chatted on the phone.

Always fashionable, the mother-of-one completed the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

For her day out, the superstar topped the look with a navy blue trucker hat from her imminent brand Guest In Residence.

She was looking stunning in a gold chain necklace, a set of tiny earrings, and dark, rectangle-shaped sunglasses.

Hadid, full name Jelena Hadid, slayed the look with utter perfection as she slung a small handbag with tassels over one of her shoulders while out and about ahead of the weekend.

At one point she rocked a navy blue baseball cap on top of her flowing, waist-length blonde locks.

And later she pulled the lengthy and lustrous tresses back into a fuss-free ponytail. Hadid announced the upcoming launch of her new venture, a knitwear fashion range, just one day ago.

