Irrigation authorities have administered a cut at Manchhar Lake at Bagh-e-Yousuf point to release the pressure of water.

Authorities warned that at least five surrounding union councils will still be affected.

The vehicular traffic has been suspended between Jamshoro and Sehwan.

On Saturday, the Sindh irrigation department warned the water level of the lake, spreading over Jamshoro and Dadu districts, had reached 122.5 RL.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali, during his recent visit to Manchar Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan, said that the water level in the lake will be dangerous if it reaches 123 feet.

The water level was reached to a dangerous level at Manchhar Lake after which the locals were directed to evacuate the areas as a precautionary measure.

“The next 24 hours will be very critical,” the DC said on Saturday. “We are keeping a watch on the banks day and night.”

Manchhar Lake is directly in south of Hamal Lake, and the two are connected by the Main Nara Valley Drain. It is lower than the bed of the Indus, and sometimes catches floodwater from the river, while in winter when the river is low, water flows from the lake into the Indus via the Aral channel and Danister Canal.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,265 people, including 441 children.