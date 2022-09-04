Sunayana Fozdar: Being in the TV industry, I never felt that I didn’t belong here

Seen in shows like Agent Raghav and Belan Wali Bahu, actor Sunayana Fozdar says that she never planned her career but still managed to sail through these 12 years in the industry.

“I remember being picked for an ad when in school by late filmmaker Kundan Shah. I continued doing more ads during my college days. I am unable to still figure out how I landed in Kannada film Nage Habba followed by another one in Telugu. Destiny chalked out way for me and I am just cruising through till now,” shares Fozdar.

She started her TV journey playing a central role in a daily soap Santaan and since then Fozdar has been totally concentrating on this medium.

“Getting constant TV projects kept me too occupied to try for more films. Before the show wrapped, I always had a show in my hand to focus on. And, I was happy that way as television for me became my work family and I never felt that I didn’t belong to this industry. Even after my marriage, I continued with my TV projects with full swing.”