Nation blown away by Jazz’s National Song Competition winner Hassan Bin Tariq’s track

Only a few things can awaken the spirit of nationalism, devotion and unity among the young generation and music is one of them. Jazz felt that a new national song would be the best possible way to inspire patriotism and fervency in our digitally enabled youth.

Their aim was to see the song be played at every corner of the street, in cars and buses, on screens in homes and in outdoor places such as malls, not only on Independence Day but generally as well.

The jubilations for Jazz were not just limited to Pakistan’s 75th anniversary but also to reach a mammoth customer base of 75 million nationwide. Jazz took the initiative to launch a blood-pumping musical extravaganza. With the number ’75’ becoming so iconic for Jazz and the whole nation, Jazz launched the National Song Competition to find a new national song which would resonate with the whole nation.

The National Song Competition went live on mainstream television networks and various streaming platforms nationwide August 11-13. It was a blockbuster event where performers set the stage on fire with jaw-dropping performances. Out of the thousands of entries received, only the top 10 got the chance to showcase their music in front of a diverse jury of cross-generational music experts. The winning song was released on August 14, across the country.

The competition comprised many incredible performances by talented singers. But out of all, Hassan Bin Tariq from Kashmir emerged as the deserved winner. He blew everyone away with his song. It wasn’t an easy decision considering the performances that were on show. But Hassan’s song was one step ahead of the rest. To call it one of the best national songs would be an understatement. Hassan was given a chance to create a music video for his song, to see his vision of the song come alive with state-of-the-art audio-video production facilities. The song was released across all mainstream media and social media and was featured at the official flag hoisting ceremony on August 14 by the government of Pakistan.