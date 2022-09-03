Tokyo shares end almost flat ahead of US jobs data

Tokyo stocks trimmed earlier losses and ended nearly flat on Friday as investors sat on their hands ahead of US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.04 percent, or 10.63 points, at 27,650.84, while the broader Topix index lost 0.27 percent, or 5.32 points, to close at 1,930.17.

The dollar extended gains and stood at 140.30 yen, having hovered around 140.20 yen on Thursday in New York, a fresh 24-year low for the Japanese currency. Trading was “directionless” throughout the session that preceded the US job market data, Daiwa Securities said, while investors remained wary over Federal Reserve rate hikes.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow ended higher but the tech-rich Nasdaq index fell as market players continued to digest the Fed’s commitment to monetary tightening. Cyclical shares and stocks related to technology, semiconductors natural resources remained under pressure in Tokyo.

Sony Group lost 1.09 percent to 10,880 yen and Panasonic fell 0.49 percent to 1,121 yen. Nintendo dropped 0.77 percent to 56,670 yen.

Hopes generally remained high for tourism-related shares, however, as the government moved to ease Covid-related border control measures. But for now, airline ANA Holdings gave up earlier gains and ended down 1.27 percent to 2,638.5 yen, while Japan Airlines also lost 1.83 percent to 2,525 yen.

Department store chain Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings rose 1.99 percent to 1,128 yen. Nippon Steel fell 2.08 percent to 2,190 yen after reports said the steel maker and Toyota had agreed on a steep increase in the price of steel products.

Toyota dipped 0.17 percent to 2,049 yen and its smaller rival Nissan lost 1.35 percent to 539.6 yen, but Honda added 0.49 percent to 3,673 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.68 percent to 81,310 yen.