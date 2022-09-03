WhatsApp to stop working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c

iPhone models running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions will soon stop supporting WhatsApp, according to a previous report. The changes will reportedly start taking effect on October 24. Users with older iPhones will have to upgrade their handsets to iOS 12 or newer versions to continue using WhatsApp. This step could force iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users to upgrade to a newer iPhone model. Another report also suggests that it is not practical to update to a new iOS build on these iPhone models.

According to a WABetaInfo report from May, Apple will soon stop supporting WhatsApp on the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. As per the report, WhatsApp may discontinue support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 by October 24.

iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users might be facing a hardware upgrade as it is practically not possible to install an iOS update that will support WhatsApp. However, users with iPhone 5s or later models can update to iOS 12 and continue receiving WhatsApp support.

WhatsApp has updated its requirements on its FAQ page to reflect these changes. In order to keep the messaging platform running on their handsets, iPhone users will have to get an iOS 12 or newer update. In comparison, the app still supports devices running on Android 4.1.

This update should not be a problem for the majority of the Apple user base. Its statistics claim that 89 percent of iPhone users have moved to iOS 15. Furthermore, 82 percent of all Apple users have upgraded to iOS 15. Only 4 percent of users have iOS 13 or earlier versions installed.

To update your iPhone, go Settings > General > Software Upgrade and select the iOS version you want to install.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that will bring tweaks in the user interface of the app on iOS and display profile pictures of the members in a group chat. The feature is said to be under development and its release is not known yet. The news comes a few days after it was reported that WhatsApp for iOS may get a feature that will allow users to to view status updates within the chat list. This feature has already been rolled out to WhatsApp for Android beta testers.

As per a post by WABetainfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features before it is rolled out for masses, WhatsApp for iOS will soon get a feature for testing that will show their profile picture of participants within group chats. The profile picture will be shown beside the message you have sent in that group (see main image). Currently, WhatsApp only shows the name of the group participants beside their messages.

The platform said WhatsApp submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.72 version. It also said that there is no way to disable this feature “since it will always be enabled by default for all group participants and there is no switch for it.” As mentioned, this feature is under development so there is no information on when it will be available to regular users.

The development comes a few days after a report said that WhatsApp will release a feature for its iOS beta testers that will allow them to view status updates within the chat list. Users can click on a contact’s display picture within the chat list to view the status update and it can be disabled by muting all status updates.

It has also been reported that WhatsApp may bring an undo delete message feature that will allow users to recover accidentally deleted messages in a chat. They will reportedly get a snackbar at the bottom of the screen after a message is removed with the Delete for Me option that can be used to give users the option to recover the deleted message within a certain time.