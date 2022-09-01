Apple to donate for Pakistan flood relief efforts: CEO

Apple has announced that it will contribute to the relief and recovery operations underway in Pakistan as a result of the terrible flood-induced storms that have claimed millions of lives.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter that the company will donate to relief and recovery efforts on the ground. “The floods in Pakistan and the adjacent areas are catastrophic humanitarian disasters.” Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, the numerous displaced families, and everyone else affected. “Apple will make a donation to relief and recovery operations on the ground,” Cook wrote.

Apple to donate for Pakistan flood relief efforts: CEO

Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest Nobel winner, thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook for his support. “Thank you, Tim and Apple, for supporting Pakistan during this terrible time,” she said.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also thanked Cook for his assistance and encouraged the G-7, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the Fortune 100 to assist Pakistan in fighting this disaster.

“Many thanks for your help. “Despite having the lowest carbon emissions, Pakistan is bearing the pain of global warming, with 33 million people displaced for no fault of their own,” wrote Iqbal. “The G-7, OECD, and Fortune100 must recognise their responsibilities and assist in combating the disaster,” the minister added.