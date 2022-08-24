Apple now letting users self-repair MacBooks, here’s how

The Apple self-repair programme now includes MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with M1 power. Users of the application can access the Apple Self Service Repair Store for real Apple tools, parts, and manuals, saving them the trouble of visiting stores or using outside engineers.

The business claims that more than a dozen various repair types, including the display, top casing with battery, and trackpad, are available for each model of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro through self-service repair. This programme eventually will cover more laptop-related areas.

On August 23, the programme became live after being announced by Apple in a blog post. With access to many of the same components and equipment as Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Service Providers, customers who are familiar with the challenges of fixing electronic devices will be able to repair these Mac notebooks.

A consumer must first visit the Apple Support website to check the repair manual for the product they wish to fix before beginning the self-repair process. Users can then visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the required hardware there. It’s interesting to note that Apple will give customers credits for returning broken parts for repair.These renewed parts will be used in future Apple products as a part of its sustainability goals.

Apple says it will offer rental kits for $49 (roughly Rs 4,000) so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. Customers will have access to the tool kit for one week and it will be shipped free of charge.