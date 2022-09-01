4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Kalat area

A 4.7 magnitude “moderate” earthquake jolted the Kalat area of Balochistan on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake struck at 5:37pm 15 kilometers south-east of Kalat at a depth of 34km. It had a longitude of 66.71 East and a latitude of 28.92 North. Tremors were felt in Kalat and neighbouring areas forcing residents to leave their houses. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Separately, the US Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake and placed it at 22.2km east of Kalat. The quake come at a time when Balochistan is reeling from floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. Catastrophic floods have left a third of Pakistan submerged as thousands of roads, houses, electric towers and bridges have been completely damaged. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, 15 people died in the province in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the province to 253.