China: Women brutally assaulted in restaurant. Earlier this year in June 4 women’s brutal assault by a group of men at a Tangshan restaurant in the northeastern city of Tangshan horrifies women of the town. The violent attack started when one of the women rejected a man’s unwanted advances. The video went viral on China’s social media which provoked widespread rage against the brutal assault. The women were repeatedly kicked, punched, beaten with bottle on the head and dragged by their hair on the ground. One of the men yells to beat the women to death. Only women were intervening on the site but several bystanders were present in the CCTV footage.

Chinese authorities have charged 28 people and detained eight police officials. 9 men imprisoned according to sources. Surveillance footage of the attack caused an outcry in China. Because the police did not respond in time many are demanding punishment for the attackers and accountability from the police.

Prosecutors accused the 28 of committing a series of crimes since 2012.They had been committing crimes such as illegal detention of others, intentional injury, opening casinos and robbery.

Two of the women suffered from “second-degree minor injuries”. They hospital discharged them on July 1. While the other two had “slight injuries,” according to the prosecutors.

According to the Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision’s statement eight police officials and officers have been detained for suspected corruption and providing “protection” for the gang. Accusation on policemen are of abuse of power, bending the law for personal gain and bribery.