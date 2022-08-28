Seminar discusses ‘Online Business for Beginners’

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) organized an inclusive seminar on “Online Business for Beginners”. Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on SMEs Fizan Akbar gave a brief presentation on the benefits of working with Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)/Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and the importance of product knowledge in adherence to new business development. During the session, representatives from ‘Computer Xperts’ also gave a detailed presentation on the growing export business worldwide with alibaba.com. Chairperson Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Shabina Gilani and SCCI Executive Committee Members also attended the session.