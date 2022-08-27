The Blind Eye

With all the momentum built up for the 2022 Mid-Term Elections in the United States, both parties are taking their opportunities to the campaign, before polls open this November. Given that this was a redistricting year, it was provided by the FEC, that party primaries for candidate nomination, be held between June and August. The primary season, whether for Presidential tickets or the two chambers, gives an insight into the preliminary behaviour of voters in that cycle.

This year, with major primaries in States like North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and others, Democrats are hoping to combat an administrative taboo-one that relies upon the current Administration’s approval rating, to decide toss-ups.

On Tuesday, Gubernatorial races and Congressional Races in Florida and New York were to decide their nominees to seat this January. Democrats and Republicans, up and down the ballot, fought long and hard, down to the very last vote, literally. Yuh-Line Niou, a progressive, fighting to bring change to NY’s infamous Fi-Di, and Upper west side, as well as Manhattan Country, started her journey after redistricting when Current Incumbent Jerry Nadler (D-NY), vacated his seat. This opened up a wide scope of candidates for the 10th district. Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, and a counsel in the First Impeachment trial of Former President Trump, also jotted his name on the ballot for November from the same district.

It’s a well-known fact, that he spent over 4 million dollars in his campaign fight against progressives like Yuh-Line (who is a grassroots candidate), and Incumbent Mondaire Jones, who also had moved upstate. Yuh Line, endorsed by the Working Families Party, along with other progressive platforms of the Democratic Party. To this minute, with 98% of the count in, the two stand neck in neck with only about 1000 votes separating them.

Mr Goldman is an heir to the Levi Strauss and Co. Fortune, and Niou, along with other progressives feel that this is a purchasable nomination, given Goldman’s financial standards, and the amount of money, he is to put in for the General election in November, could be doubled. If Ms Niou does in fact lose the nomination, she is likely to run off of the WFP ticket, which could make her win the seat.

In Florida, Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, ran against long-time Congressman Christ, in a Gubernatorial post, persistent in taking Gov. Ron DeSantis, out of the Governor’s Mansion. You may recall, that DeSantis is a supporter of the Former President, and he expressed his intent to run for President on many occasions.

The Sunshine State, struggling with the issue of Roe, for marginalized communities, and social inequities, sees itself at crossroads, between 2 (potentially) to 4 more years of regression or a new candidate, experienced in Washington Politics. Now, since Tuesday, Fried has conceded after Christ won the primary by at least 15%, in a failed viability to become Florida’s first Female Governor.

Also, on the ballot in Florida, was Representative Val Demmings, who hopes to flip Senator Rubio’s seat this November. One of the many other goals, in Florida, is the commitment to Universal Background Checks and limitations for the Purchase of Guns. This all, an important initiative for Demmings as she hopes to be part of that super majority senate, is needed to pass such rigorous legislation.

In another interesting race, Jerry Nadler, who moved after re-districting, was in a tough election fight, with his own fellow long-time Congressional Colleague, Rep Carolyn Maloney. Rep. Maloney, known for her speech on the floor of the House, in an Islamic Burqa dress, was criticized by many, including a former challenger, Rana Abdelhamid, who found her speech, outrageous and hurtful, as a young Muslim girl, 20 years ago.

Now, Maloney’s loss is an example of just how distracted Democrats are from the matter at hand.

For most of these primaries, you see democrats, from Mayor DeBlasio, to just about everyone in the newly jointed house district. With a large division between 15 candidates, a 30% figure was needed to secure the nomination. With such division, it is ever-so difficult to win a majority this November, let alone keep control of House Committees.

Many of these Republicans, are hoping to win off of President Biden’s relatively low approval ratings and hoping to form a new radical coalition in the house. Important notes to make, a lot of these Republicans are endorsed by the Former President and are committed to pushing his agenda. With Trump already under fire for hiding classified archives in his home, after he was not President, a new array of possibilities opens up for Republicans, who could be admitted to Committees on Foreign Relations, Armed Services, and the Select Intelligence Committee.

According to many forecasters, it is likely that Democrats will lose both the House and the Senate, by a slim majority. This will potentially hold up a handful of legislation, essential for Americans, and the Biden Administration, for curbing the multiple crises it faces. Rather, Republicans would be committed to attacking Democrats and moving the course of action away from public trust in government.

The writer is a columnist and a linguistic activist.