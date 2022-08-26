Thousands of starving victims still await help

Thousands of starving flood victims across the country await government help with their houses still inundated by the flood water. The countrywide above-normal monsoon rains Thursday caused a further surge in the loss of lives and property as the total death count in various incidents reached 937 and 1,343 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season. Thirty-seven people have died in AJK so far, 234 in Balochistan, nine in GB, one in Islamabad, 185 in KP, 165 in Punjab, and 306 in Sindh. Twenty people were injured in AJK, 101 in Balochistan, four in GB, 237 in KP, 105 in Punjab and876 in Sindh. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on a routine basis that accounted for overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country. The heavy rains caused roof collapse incidents in Balochistan’s four different areas. Two men died in Loralai, a man died in Duki, one in Sibbi and one in Musakhel whereas three children got injured in Duki. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Dera Ismail Khan, incidents of roof collapse as a result of heavy rain were reported at different sites that caused the death of a man and injured two others. In Punjab’s district Rajanpur, five people died due to drowning in high-flow waters. In Sindh, five men, a woman and a child died in Naushero Feroze, four man perished in Larkana, a man, a woman and a child died in Shaheed Benazirabad, a man and three children died in Jacobabad, a woman and a child expired in Badin, a woman in Sanghar died, two children in Tando Muhammad Khan, two children in Kashmore and one in Dadu died during various incidents. In Hyderabad, communications structure has been badly affected by floods, thousands lost their homes to floods and as per reports several families are still waiting for tents and rations.

There was no incident or loss to report in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). In G-B, Mujawir Road at Ishkoman Immit Valley was blocked due to a flash flood where restoration work was in progress. In Balochistan, the high flow of water blocked the N-25 Quetta-Karachi Highway as it washed away the Lunda Bridge. Similarly, the M-8 motorway was also blocked due to land sliding. The report highlighted that a widespread thunderstorm and rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with extremely heavy falls at isolated places were expected over Sindh, eastern Balochistan along with Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan divisions. Local authorities reported land connectivity with the village of Kahan has been disrupted for the past 18 days. Tank, D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Swat and Dir Upper in KP were the worst affected districts of flood.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan more relief goods have been dispatched to the flood affected districts.

The authority has dispatched 35 trucks of relief goods to D.I. Khan and nine trucks to Upper Chitral while 2000 tents, 200 mattresses. 2000 tarpaulins and 2000 food packages have also been transported to D.I. Khan. The food packages contain wheat, milk powder, pulses, rice, ghee, chilli powder, sugar and tea leafs.

Similarly, 200 tents, 400 mattresses, 350 blankets, 50 kitchen sets, 200 plastic mats, 200 hygiene kits, 30 quilts and 150 buckets had been dispatched to Chitral Upper.

The authority said that steps were being taken to reopen closed roads in Shangla, Swat and Dir Upper while four relief camps had been established in D.I. Khan and more camps were being established.

Similarly, relief camps had also been established at Amakhel and Paizo areas of district Tank and Lakki Marwat.

Tank, flash floods claimed life a woman and a minor while several settlements were submerged in the flood water. Educational institutors of the district has been closed as residents are still without electricity, internet and mobile networks.

In DI Khan’s Paroa area people have been forced to abandon their homes as flood water entered the area.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Musa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the next 24 hours.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.