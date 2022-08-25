Sonu Sood offers to help boy who turned journalist to report on the bad condition of his school

Recall how a clip of a young student who became a reporter to document the problems at his school went viral. Sonu Sood has now stepped in to save Jharkhand kid Sarfaraj and given him the chance to receive a top-notch education. The actor tweeted a link to his video and advised followers to watch it before packing up because a new school and hostel were waiting for him.

The youngster who appeared in the video that went viral a few days ago showed the deteriorating conditions of the classrooms and the lack of a functioning restroom in his school. He had a friend tape the entire video for him while he pretended to be the reporter. Naturally, the video had drawn a lot of attention online. His reporting abilities received accolades from all online users.

Sonu Sood saw the video and vowed to provide Sarfaraj the chance to receive a high-quality education. Sarfaraj, do your next reporting from your new school, Sood tweeted in Hindi. You have a new school and hostel ready for you, so pack your stuff.

Sarfaraj pretended to be a journalist in the video that went viral a few days ago and gave everyone a tour of his school. He made an effort to discuss the issues that he and other kids at the school experience. Even though schools reopened following COVID-19, classes have not yet started. The lecture halls were deserted. The child then went on to demonstrate the terrible state of the restrooms, which made it difficult for the students to use them.