Pregnant Kerber withdraws from US Open

PARIS: Former women’s world number one Angelique Kerber announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and has withdrawn from next week’s US Open joking “two against one just isn’t a fair competition.” The 34-year-old German added that Flushing Meadow holds great memories for her. She won the title there in 2016 and, as a result, became world number one. “I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn’t a fair competition,” tweeted Kerber, who is ranked 52. “For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! “New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! “From restarting my career in 2011 (ranked 92 she reached the semi-finals) to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world.” Kerber — who won the 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2018 — said she was excited about her new chapter.