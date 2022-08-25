‘Zarrar’ is finally releasing this September

Actor, Director Shaan Shahid has announced the release date of his much awaited comeback movie Zarrar. Shaan took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that his action-thriller will hit cinemas on September 23. Despite his announcement, some were sceptical about the release as it has been scrapped many times. A user tweeted to him asking if he is going to change the release date again, the actor replied that although he is the writer, director and actor in the film but it’s the prerogative of the producer when to release a movie. Another Twitter user asked him if the movie has been financed by the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations. It’s not an ISPR-funded film, Shaan replied. In the movie, Shaan is playing the lead character Zarrar – a member of a special unit of the Inter-Services Intelligence – ISI. In the trailer, Shaan’s character introduces himself as Zarrar. Who is on a mission to “eliminate the threats to the country before they happen.” He believes that “men die, wars don’t die” and we see him on a quest to “find peace”.