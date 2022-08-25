Call elections before ‘last call’

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday warned the coalition government to announce date for the general elections before his final call.

Addressing a public rally in Haripur, Imran said the PTI never criticized institutions and its only goal was to save the masse from the ‘imported’ government and to hold fair and transparent elections in the country.

“Clean and transparent elections will bring stability to the country because the nation does not trust them. Without them, there will be no stability in the country,” Imran said.

“You all have to be ready when I give the call. I tell the ‘imported’ government when I give the call, it will be the last call before they announce the election. People will decide who will lead the country,” the PTI chairman warned.

Imran Khan said Pakistanis were in a lot of trouble, adding that he had also directed the Punjab government to help flood-hit families. “Shahbaz Sharif instead of going to Qatar, help the people, no one gives you money because everyone knows you and your brother are thieves,” he took a dig at Prime Minister Shehbaz. Reacting to the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest, Imran said Gill was tortured brutally and also sexually abused in police custody, adding that the PTI will never leave all the involved people who tortured Shahbaz Gill. He said that the female magistrate remanded Gill into police custody again despite that a medical report had established his custodial torture.

PTI chairman said that he only announced taking legal action against the police officials and female judge, but he was charged in a terrorism case. The step only harmed Pakistan’s reputation around the globe, not mine; he appended. Imran Khan said that the government was baffled after witnessing the public response as they thought that PTI’s supporters were a ‘mummy-daddy’ crowd. He reiterated that after back-to-back failures to thrash him, the government wants his technical knock-out. You can disqualify me if you want but this Haqiqi Azadi movement will not stop as the people have awakened, he said. Slamming the media houses which stirred a storm when inflation was only 16% during his tenure, Imran Khan said they have buttoned their lips on inflation going beyond 40%.

“Why don’t they (media houses) now speak against inflation?” the ex-PM asked, saying that inflation was just an excuse to topple his government as – he claimed – there was no corruption. The advice comes after some PTI supporters were allegedly found involved in anti-military campaign on social media following Lasbela helicopter crash.

Imran praised the PTI social media team that provided him with unswerving support during his difficult times. However, he advised the team to only do constructive criticism of the ‘institutions’. “Our life and death are in Pakistan and this is our country,” he said, adding that they were the people who wanted to see a stabilized Pakistan which would be achievable only through free and fair elections. Imran Khan said the revival of the economy was also subjected to free and fair polls.