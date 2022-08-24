Bangladesh rejigs Asia Cup squad, adds Naim to the mix

DHAKA: Left-hand opening batter Mohammad Naim has been included in Bangladesh’s squad for the Asia Cup, after Nurul Hasan and Hasan Mahmud were ruled out due to injuries. Naim will join the squad from the West Indies where he is touring with the Bangladesh A team. Naim returns to the T20I side after last playing against Afghanistan in March. He was dropped for the subsequent T20I series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, but returns after scoring runs for Bangladesh A against West Indies A. In particular, he made 103 in the second one-day match in Gros Islet a few days ago.

Fast bowler Mahmud, who returned to the side during last month’s tour of Zimbabwe, suffered ligament damage in his right ankle during training on August 20. He was initially part of the 17-man Asia Cup squad named on August 13 that will be led by Shakib Al Hasan. Wicketkeeper Nurul, who underwent surgery on his left index finger after getting injured during the Zimbabwe T20I series, needs more time to recover. Bangladesh, however, haven’t selected an additional fast bowler or wicketkeeper to their T20 squad. They will be overseen by S Sriram, who was appointed technical consultant for the T20I side couple of days ago. The team will depart from Dhaka for Dubai on Wednesday.

Bangladesh’s Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.