We all have imagined, at least once in our life, stumbling upon a chest full of money or treasure, and what we’re going to do if that happens. Oh, the joy of dreaming! In this day and age, nothing is actually beyond our reach If only we had the moolah, if only we had pockets deep enough to match our desire for high adventure and ultimate thrills.

Here are some of the world’s most expensive high adventure experiences that one can go for. And they say money can’t buy you happiness!

Everest expeditions

Easily one of the most expensive experiences money can buy, expeditions to Mt Everest, Earth’s highest mountain, comes with a very heavy price tag. We are not even talking about the many life-altering risks here. An Everest expedition can cost you anywhere from 25 to 50 lakhs per person. These expeditions can not and should not be done on a budget. These are not just a couple of days’ trips, they take months. From sherpas to oxygen tanks to life saving gear, they all come at a very high price as they should.

Antarctica cruise

There are no flights to Antarctica and the only way to reach there is by cruise ships. From a minimum of 4 lakhs to a maximum of 50 lakhs per person, the price may vary depending on the number of days and the tour operator you are going with. Antarctica does not belong to any country so every human activity comes under the purview of the Antarctic Treaty. A number of countries have signed the Treaty (India included), and every tour to Antarctica is managed under the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators.

World cruise

From two weeks to four-month long voyages around the world on one of the luxury cruise ships will set you back from anywhere between USD 75,000 to USD 1.3 million. Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Six Star Cruises, Norwegian Epic and Queen Mary 2 are some of the finest and most luxurious cruises money can buy.

Everest skydive

Pay a minimum of USD 25,000 per person to do a freefall from the Earth’s highest point. Everest skydive expedition comes with an 11-day trek through the high mountains of Nepal. That kind of money for an epic view may seem extreme but the heart wants what the heart wants.

The Great Himalaya Trail

This four-month long trek of the entire length of the Himalayan region will set you back to a maximum of USD 41,400 and a minimum of USD 20,700. This is inclusive of permits and entry fees, support staff, meals and fuels, transportation, administration and contingencies, and tips. This long trek will take you to the Himalayan regions of Nepal, India and Bhutan.