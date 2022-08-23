Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu launch their first book together

Actors-partners-parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have now turned co-authors with their first book together! Titled ‘Inni & Bobo’, this is a children’s book– the first book in the Inni and Bobo books series. The book was launched by actors Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareen Kapoor Khan in Mumbai on April 25, 2022.

Sharing the pictures from the book launch event, Kunal and Soha posted on Instagram, “And it’s finally here!! ‘Inni & Bobo Find Each Other’ is available to buy online and at a bookstore near you! It’s our first children’s book as co authors”.

Talking about the story, their post further read, “All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo! ‘Inni & Bobo Find Each Other’ is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into. It is also the first in a series of Inni and Bobo books!!”

Published by Puffin (an imprint of Penguin India), the children’s book ‘Inni & Bobo’ is aimed at children aged 4 and above. The picture book is based on Soha and Kunal’s daughter Inaaya’s love for rescue pets, and it is a heartfelt story about loving all kinds of animals, according to the publisher.

Also seen at the book launch was Saif and Kareena’s elder son Taimur, who stole the show with his cute looks.