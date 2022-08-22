Zara Noor Abbas shows off ‘family goals’

Film and TV actor Zara Noor Abbas flaunts yet another talent of the Abbas family in the viral video.

The ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor published a new video on her official account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week, showcasing a usual evening for the talented family.

The clip which has gone viral across social media platforms sees Zara Noor flaunt her singing skills, as she along with her mother, actor Asma Abbas and brother, Ahmad Abbas Gill croon the Bollywood hit ‘O re Piya’ from Madhuri Dixit led ‘Aaja Nachle’

Along with the talent show video, the actor-wife penned a sweet caption for her brother, an emerging singer. “You are the words to my music Ahmed bhai. I love you and I wish you nothing but the best of the best in the world. And I promise to be by your side on each and every step of your life,” she wrote.

Moreover, Zara tagged her mother Asma Abbas in the Instagram post and wished to ‘always spend their evenings’ in a similar manner.

The clip played by millions of Instagrammers, received thousands of likes and heartwarming compliments from her 5.5 million followers on the visual-sharing site.

The celebrity comes from a family of veteran artists, Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari, Sumbul Shahid, and Adnan Siddiqui. She tied the knot with ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor Asad Siddiqui in 2017.