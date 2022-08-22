Remembering Nayyara Noor who had a haunting, tuneful and a sweet voice

A citizen is flabbergasted when he has to endure the news of political turmoil in the country every morning. In my case escape from this mental mayhem is found by listening to sot music by Melody Makers of the subcontinent. Sweet cultured voices like that of Nayyara Noor provided a relief from the torture of watching political debates.

Getting up on a Sunday morning added to my misery when I read the news of Nayyara Noor’s demise. Immediately I telephoned Melody Maker Arshad Mahmud in Karachi and condoled as he composed many exquisite melodies for Nayyara. He was kind enough to provide me with Sheheryar Zaidi Nayyara Noor’s husband. I have known Nayyara Noor since the time she started singing for Pakistan Television. We sang our first song together for Pakistan Television Corporation’s music programme ‘Sangat’ hosted by me and produced by talented music producer Rafiq Ahmad Warraich. It was the year 1973. The lyrics of the song were “Dil Bhi Hai Tera Meherban Jaan Bhi Hei Teri Jan-e-Jaan” penned by Adeem Hashmi and its music was given by Rehman Verma. Then we were paired together by another talented music producer Shehnshah Nawab for Allama Iqbal’s poem “Bahazoor Risalat-e-Ma’ab” in 1983 in the music of Khalil Ahmad.

Nayyara had a very strong career in Lollywood. She sang songs composed by M. Ashraf Nisar Bazni and Robin Ghosh. When she moved to Karachi because of her husband Sheheryar Zaidi’s vocation she continued with her private Mehfils. She used to do Riaz with Shabeer Hussain who was also one of my Ustad. He had specially moved to Karachi or giving support to Nayyara. A few years ago when she stopped singing I called her a couple of times trying to convince her to return to media for singing but she evaded answering to my request. Now I understand that she must have started her treatment for cancer. Nayyara Noor’s voice was a special gift of God who provided a cultured and educated touch to music. She used to sing with her group of musicians; Javed Iqbal on Violin Shabir Hussain on harmonium and Sajid on Tabla. Music lovers shall miss her departure but shall find solace through her CDs and YouTube material. May her soul rest in peace. Ameen!

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com