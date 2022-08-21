Angelina and Brad Pitt’s airplane incident detailed in FBI report

An FBI report includes details of Angelina Jolie’s account of an alleged incident between the actress and Brad Pitt while the pair were on board a private plane with their children in 2016.

Per NBC News, a recently sealed Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against the FBI listed an unidentified person listed as “Jane Doe” as seeking the release of the documents.? ?The original filing, viewed by the outlet in March, described the plaintiff as a woman and detailed that “her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft,” during which the “husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have ‘experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault.'”

In an FBI report obtained by E! News on Aug. 17, which was originally shared with both parties in 2017, Angelina said her then-husband Brad-with who she shares kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox-accused her of “ruining this family” during an altercation aboard a plane in September 2016.

According to the report, Jolie alleges that Pitt “grabbed her by the head” and shook her during their argument and hit “the ceiling of the plane approximately four times.” The actress also claimed that there was “tension” between her and Pitt, alleging that his actions made her feel “like a hostage” while they were on the plane. She also said that Pitt was “becoming a monster” while he allegedly “ranted” in front of their children and “mimicked the behaviour of a monster and screamed at them.” Jolie alleged that she and the kids were “shell-shocked” during the incident. In the document, Jolie said that when the plane landed, they were not able to deplane immediately since the actor allegedly told her, “You’re not going anywhere. You’re not getting off this plane. F–k you all. I’m leaving you.”

Five weeks after the September 2016 flight, per NBC News, federal prosecutors announced they would not file any charges against Pitt. “After reviewing the document, a representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent,” the FBI stated in the report. “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

Of the newly obtained report, a source close to the situation tells E! News, “All parties have had this information for nearly six years and was used in previous legal proceedings. There is nothing new here and serves no purpose other than to afflict pain.”

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 after nearly eight years of dating. On September 19, 2016, the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In 2019, a judge declared them legally single.

E! News has reached out to reps for Jolie and Pitt and have not heard back.