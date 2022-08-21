‘Malaysia attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Pakistan’

Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia, Mr Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh and his wife, Madam Noor Emilia Alias hosted a reception at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on 18 August 2022 in honour of the Alumni of Malaysia Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

The reception was attended by 92 distinguished members of the alumni who has attended the programme in Malaysia. Also present were former Pakistani diplomats who were previously posted in Kuala Lumpur including Lieutenant General Tahir Mahmood Qazi (Rtd.)

The purpose of the reception is to promote continuous engagements and foster a long-lasting and strong bond of friendship with all government officials who have attended the MTCP courses in Malaysia. It is also to establish closer relations and strengthen networking between the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad and former MTCP participants, particularly from Pakistan.

Malaysia attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Pakistan. The long standing bilateral relations and close cooperation between our two brotherly countries have covered various areas in trade, investment, education, tourism, culture, defence and technical assistance on human capital development.

Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia Mr Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh stated in his remarks that MTCP reflects Malaysia’s commitment to South-South cooperation, particularly technical cooperation and formulated based on Malaysia’s principle that the development of a country depends on the quality of its human resources. In addition, Malaysia sees MTCP as integral towards strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

Mr Deddy Faisal added that this is also in line with the idea of “Keluarga Malaysia” or Malaysian Family based on the values of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude which was introduced by Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Malaysia, with its pluralistic society, had implemented and translated the fiqh of al-Ta’ayush which laid down three main principles in building good fraternal relations with all components of society.