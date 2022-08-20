A Faisalabad court on Saturday denied the FIA’s request of physical remand of the accused Maham in connection with the torture of medical student Khadija. Instead, the accused Maham was placed on judicial remand and sent to prison.

A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court had rejected immediate protective bail in Khadija torture case to Ana Sheikh, daughter of prime accused Danish Sheikh, in the Faisalabad torture of medical student case.

IHC sought evidence from Ana that she was a resident of the capital city. Ana prayed that she was living for quite some time in the capital but the court did not grant her immediate protective bail.

Ana’s father Danish Sheikh along with his bodyguards were on physical remand while her mother Maham was on judicial remand.

Also, the victim girl, Khadija, denied a video was circulating on social media that she did not want to pursue the case against Sheikh Danish. She said that the video was made before the incident with immense blackmailing.

Khadija Torture case

After video of Khadija being ridiculed and abused by the main accused went viral, the final-year dental student filed a complaint, and 15 people—including a woman—were charged with kidnapping, torture, and sexual assault.

A special team was established to investigate the incident after the horrifying video incited outrage.

In the police report, Khadija said that the main suspect had come to their home and coerced her brother into accepting his marriage proposal for her. She claimed that the suspect and his helpers brutally beat her and her brother, took them to Danish’s house against their will, had her lick his shoes, shaved her head and an eyebrow, and recorded the embarrassing incident.